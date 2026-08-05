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Pilot killed in plane crash north of Bethany, Missouri

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Storyblocks Enterprise
FILE: Plane
small airplane
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a fatal plane crash Tuesday in rural Harrison County, Missouri.

Shortly before 7 p.m., the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to the incident by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Crews were told the crash occurred north of Bethany. In their search, they located smoke near U.S. 69 and 245th Street.

Once deputies were in the field, they found a Piper PA-24 single-engine aircraft in a grove of trees.

The sheriff’s office said the pilot, who was presumed to be the sole occupant of the aircraft, died in the crash.

The sheriff’s office and FAA are assisting with the NTSB’s investigation.

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