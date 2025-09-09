Pinstripes closes Overland Park location as company seeks bankruptcy protection

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Pinstripes announced this week it has closed its Overland Park location in the Prairiefire entertainment district.

The location, which offered customers dining, bowling and bocce ball options, was one of several to close after the company filed for bankruptcy protection earlier this week.

While the company said it has a buyer once it completes the bankruptcy process, it has scaled back on the number of stores that will remain.

“Hello and thank you for calling Pinstripes,” a recorded greeting plays on the phone number for the now former Overland Park location. “Unfortunately, we have permanently closed for business at this location. We thank you for your patronage over the years and apologize for any inconvenience that this causes.”

A company spokesperson said any gift cards or event deposits would be honored at its eight remaining locations .

The closest locations to Kansas City are in the Chicago suburbs and in the Minneapolis suburb of Edina.

A spokesperson did not include any information about options for employees affected at the Overland Park location.

