Piper preschool student inadvertently left on bus after route

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Piper School District preschool student was uninjured after being left on a school bus that had finished its route Friday morning in Kansas City, Kansas.

According to Piper Superintendent Dr. Jessica Dain, the preschool student had been left inadvertently on the school bus after morning drop-off.

After drop-off, the driver of the school bus returned to the maintenance facility of the district’s third-party transportation provider.

Dain said the preschooler was able to get off the bus at the maintenance facility and approached a mechanic for help.

The student was reunited with teachers and staff. Dain said the parents of the child were notified.

“As a district, we are working in close collaboration with our transportation partner to examine their training procedures and safety measures,” Dain said in a letter to the Piper School District community. “Together, we are committed to ensuring stronger safeguards are in place moving forward.”

