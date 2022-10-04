Pitcher Elementary students in Kansas City Public Schools district enjoy dose of positivity from KSHB staffers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 is making new friends in the Kansas City, Missouri, community and spreading a powerful message.

Our new program, KSHB 41 Positive Classroom Connections, launched Tuesday at Pitcher Elementary School located near the Truman Sports Complex.

Our on-air and behind the scenes employees are going into the Kansas City Public Schools district to encourage students to stay in school and be positive.

On Tuesday morning, KSHB 41 reporter Leslie DelasBour and content coordinator Dominique Evans met fourth, fifth and sixth grade students in the library.

During the visit, students watched a video about different jobs at KSHB 41.

Evans and DelasBour encouraged the students to stay in school and do their best.

KSHB reporter Abby Dodge and digital in-depth reporter Tod Palmer met with a different group of students at Pitcher.

Palmer and Dodge gave students the assignment to come up with a plan to be positive at home, school or in their community.

Some students talked about helping their parents with chores, and buying something nice for their mom.

In the Spring of 2023, KSHB 41 staffers will return to Pitcher Elementary and talk with students about their positive acts of kindness.

The visits from KSHB 41 staff will continue this month at Trailwoods Elementary, Wheatley Elementary and Faxon Elementary.

