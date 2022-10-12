Plane crash in Miami County, Kansas, injures 1

MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. — A small, personal aircraft crashed near the Osawatomie-Paola Municipal Airport Wednesday afternoon, according to the Miami County, Kansas, Sheriff's Office.

The pilot made an emergency landing, which ended in a crash in a vacant field near West 319th Street and Moonlight Road around 2:47 p.m. He was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, Undersheriff Matt Kelly said.

The plane had no other passengers.

The Miami County Sheriff's Office posted about the crash after 3 p.m. and urged the public to avoid the area while emergency personnel worked the scene.

According to records obtained from the database Flight Aware, the fixed-wing, single-engine plane took off from the Johnson County Executive Airport just after 2:15 p.m.

It's unclear why the pilot made the emergency landing, but the Kansas Highway Patrol, Federal Aviation Administration and Miami County Sheriff's Office continue to investigate the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information emerges.