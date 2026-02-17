Plane crash that killed 4 people Friday in Colorado had departed Downtown Kansas City Airport - Wheeler Field

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (WTVF) — Four lives were lost early Friday morning when a small plane crashed on Emerald Mountain near Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

The plane, an Epic Aircraft E1000, took off around 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 12, from an airport in Nashville.

About two hours later, just before 9 p.m. the plane landed at Downtown Kansas City Airport - Wheeler Field, where it remained for roughly two hours before it took off around 11 p.m. Thursday bound for Steamboat Springs.

The National Transportation Safety Board said Friday the plane crashed near Steamboat Springs.

NTSB is investigating the crash of an Epic Aircraft E1000 in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. — NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) February 13, 2026

Authorities have identified those killed as 46-year-old Aaron Stokes; his 21-year-old son, Jackson Stokes; their nephew and cousin, 21-year-old Colin Stokes; and 37-year-old Austin Huskey.

Aaron Stokes was known in the automotive repair industry as the founder of Shop Fix Academy and host of the radio show “Fixin’ Cars with Aaron Stokes.” He was described as a mentor and entrepreneur who worked closely with independent shop owners.

Austin Huskey was the CEO and third-generation owner of Huskey Truss & Building Supply, a family-owned company that has served the Middle Tennessee area for decades.

With heavy hearts, we grieve the unexpected passing of our CEO, Austin Huskey. Austin was a fearless leader, a gracious man, a devoted father and husband, and a faithful follower of Christ.



As part of the third-generation ownership of Huskey Building Supply, Austin Huskey continued his family’s legacy through generosity and ingenuity. His faithful work saw Huskey continue to thrive in the midst of nationwide economic uncertainty. He was recognized as an LBM Journal 40 under 40 recipient in 2025, highlighting the value Austin brought to Huskey and the building supply industry.



Austin’s artistic giftings are evident everywhere he touched, from his musical talents, to Huskey’s new luxury design showroom. His passion and energy uplifted everyone around him and encouraged us all to continue to strive forward daily. He lived life to the fullest while remaining rooted in his role as a husband, father, and son of God.



His love was felt in every room he entered, giving time to everyone he came into contact with. No voice was too small, no opinion too little. Austin placed a premium on listening to every person under his stewardship and empowering them to grow and succeed.



Austin led by example, led by being in the arena, led by his own actions and words.



Mourn with us as we recognize Austin is now in the arms of his Savior. We yearn for the day we all embrace him again.



As we grieve, please know that Taylor Huskey and the whole Team at Huskey are fully committed to honoring Austin's legacy with an unwavering commitment to excellence in serving all of our Customers and Vendor partners. We will continue to strive to be the easiest building supply company in Nashville to do business with.



- Huskey Building Supply

The aircraft, a six-seat Epic turboprop, went down in a remote area. Federal records show it was registered to A-L-S Aviation, a business listed as administratively dissolved in August 2025.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.