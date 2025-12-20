Plane headed to Olathe airport makes off-field landing on highway near Springfield

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A plane traveling from Memphis en route to an airport in Olathe was forced to make an off-field landing on a highway just outside of Springfield, Missouri, on Saturday afternoon.

The flight, a four-seat Cirrus SR22, departed from General DeWitt Spain Airport in Memphis at 11:30 a.m. and was set to arrive at Johnson County Executive Airport in Olathe, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.

At 1:22 p.m., the plane crashed on U.S. Route 65, a mile and a half north of Interstate 44.

No injuries were reported.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D said traffic traveling northbound on the highway will be affected until the airplane is removed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

