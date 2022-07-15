Plane lands on I-70 near Grain Valley

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a small plane landed on I-70 overnight.

Officials say they were called to the area just after 2:30 a.m.

According to the Highway Patrol's initial report, the plane landed on the highway for an unknown reason.

The pilot was the only person on board with minor injuries.

The Highway Patrol says no vehicles were hit.

The affected area is within Jackson County near Grain Valley by the 26 mile marker.

The westbound lanes of I-70 in this area are closed.

The Highway Patrol says the morning commute could be impacted as crews work to remove the aircraft.

