Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Plane lands on I-70 near Grain Valley

Plane lands on I-70 near Grain Valley
Daniela Leon
Plane lands on I-70 near Grain Valley<br/>
Plane lands on I-70 near Grain Valley
Posted at 3:18 AM, Jul 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-15 05:30:55-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a small plane landed on I-70 overnight.

Officials say they were called to the area just after 2:30 a.m.

According to the Highway Patrol's initial report, the plane landed on the highway for an unknown reason.

The pilot was the only person on board with minor injuries.

The Highway Patrol says no vehicles were hit.

The affected area is within Jackson County near Grain Valley by the 26 mile marker.

The westbound lanes of I-70 in this area are closed.

The Highway Patrol says the morning commute could be impacted as crews work to remove the aircraft.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock