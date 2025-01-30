Flight that departed from Wichita, Kansas, collides with military helicopter at Reagan National Airport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An American Airlines flight that departed from Wichita, Kansas, on Wednesday collided with a military helicopter at Reagan National Airport near Washington, D.C.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Update, 10:41 p.m. The FAA said the Reagan National Airport will close until 5 a.m. on Friday, according to the Associated Press.

Update, 10:17 p.m. | American Airlines confirmed there were 60 passengers and four crew members on American Eagle Flight 5342, the aircraft involved in the collision.

The airlines says those who may have loved ones on the flight should call American Airlines toll-free at 800-679-8215.

Those calling from outside the U.S. can visit news.aa.com for additional phone numbers. Family members in Canada, Puerto Rico or the U.S. Virgin Islands can call 800-679-8215 directly.

Authorities weren't immediately able to provide any information on injuries.

NBC News reports search-and-rescue efforts were underway in the Potomac River.

Earlier | The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the collision happened as the airplane was approaching Runway 33 at about 9:00 p.m. local time at the airport.

Flight 5342 for American Airlines departed from Wichita just after 5:20 p.m.

The plane collided with a Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk.

The FAA didn't immediately have any information on injuries but did say the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) would lead the investigation.

Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall said on social media the plane was carrying roughly 60 passengers on the plane.

"Tonight, we received devastating news of what can only be described as nothing short of a nightmare. A plane, traveling to the Nation's capital from Wichita, Kansas, carrying roughly 60 passengers collided with a Military helicopter," Marshall said. "My prayer is that God wraps his arms around each and every victim and that he continues to be with their families. There are no words that can make telling this story any easier. I ask the world to join me in praying for Kansas this evening, the first responders, rescue crews, and all those involved in this horrific accident. I have been in contact with local and national authorities asking for answers and will continue to demand more information on how this unfolded."

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said on social media she was aware of the situation.

I am aware that a plane inbound from Wichita was involved in a crash at Reagan National Airport. I am actively in contact with authorities. My thoughts go out to those involved. I will share more information as it becomes available. — Governor Laura Kelly (@GovLauraKelly) January 30, 2025

President Donald Trump released a statement saying he was briefed on the incident and hoped God blessed the souls of those involved.

"I have been fully briefed on the terrible accident which just took place at Reagan National Airport," Trump said in a statement. "May God Bless their souls. Thank you for the incredible work being done by our first responders. I am monitoring the situation and will provide more details as they arise."

Flight that departed from Wichita collides with helicopter at Reagan National Airport

—