Planned Parenthood health center reopens in Gladstone

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Planned Parenthood Great Plains announced Friday its Gladstone health center reopened this week.

The new location, which features a renovated building owned by the organization, is located next to the previous site.

The health center is now located at 2920 NE 60th St. in Gladstone.

Planned Parenthood Great Plains said in a press release it was designed to “meet growing community need.”

“The environment we’re providing care in makes a real difference for both patients and providers,” Dr. Selina Sandoval, associate medical director of Planned Parenthood Great Plains, said in a press release. “With more functional exam rooms for gynecological care and procedures, we’re able to support our patients better and help them feel at ease, while giving our team the room to focus on delivering the best care possible.”

President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Plains Emily Wales said the updated facility shows a commitment to patient care in the Northland, per a press release.

“This new space is an investment in our patients and in the future of care in Gladstone,” Wales said. “We are proud to reopen this health center in an updated facility that will help us continue providing high-quality, compassionate care and meet the needs of this community for years to come.”

Patients can book appointments for a variety of sexual and reproductive health services by phone at 816-453-6000 or online at ppgreatplains.org.

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