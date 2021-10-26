Plastics company ALPLA plans new manufacturing plant in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A manufacturer of plastic components announced plans Tuesday to build a new facility in Kansas City, Missouri.

ALPLA, Inc. plans to build a nearly 250,000 square-foot facility in the Blue River Commerce Center. Construction is scheduled to start by the end of this year, with completion set for late 2022.

The new plant, which would be the company’s fourth in the state, would bring in 75 jobs.

“We are excited about our new Kansas City site which represents a key element of our growth strategy and our continued commitment to the expansion of our injection molding capabilities,” ALPLA North America Managing Director James Rooney said in a release. "This is a strategic initiative expanding our volume and footprint."

A press release announcing the new jobs said several state and civic agencies worked to land the facility. The release did not indicate if any incentives were included as part of the proposal.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said the company’s new plant demonstrated the state’s ability to leverage its workforce and logistics.