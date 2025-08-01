Platte County homeowners react to potential 15% property value increase

PLATTE CITY, Mo. — Platte County residents are bracing for a potential 15 percent increase in residential property taxes ordered by the Missouri State Tax Commission (STC).

Laura Lowry, a Platte County resident and business owner, is already dealing with significant commercial property tax increases.

Now, she has to worry about her home's property taxes, too.

"I pay more for my business than I do for my residential property, but it's not too far apart," Lowry said.

John Batten/KSHB Laura Lowry is a business and home owner in Platte City.

County officials are pointing fingers in multiple directions. They say half the blame goes to Platte County Assessor David Cox, who they claim didn't do his job properly.

"This is not only unfair, it threatens the financial stability of hardworking Platte County families," said Scott Fricker, Platte County Presiding Commissioner.

In a statement to KSHB 41, Cox said his decision not to increase values stems from several factors, including a decision made by the Platte County Board of Equalization in the 2023 tax year.

Officials also blame local school districts, which wrote a letter to the STC requesting the increase. The Park Hill School District said it believes the county undervalued properties and was concerned about losing funds.

"Already just had ballot measures passed to receive more funds from the residents on last November's ballot," said Platte County Commissioner for the 1st District, Allyson Berberich. "Now they want even more funds."

John Batten/KSHB Allyson Berberich is the Platte County Commissioner for the 1st District.

Susan Cunupp, another Platte County resident, qualifies for a county program that freezes property rates for seniors over the age of 62. However, officials aren't certain that protection will remain in place.

"We have made financial plans for the future that do not include an increase in property taxes," Cunupp said.

John Batten/KSHB Susan Cunupp is a Platte Country home owner.

While officials continue to debate responsibility, residents are waiting for solutions.

"I think it's useless to lay blame," Cunupp said. "It's just better to work hard to solve the problem instead."

