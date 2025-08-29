Platte County R-3 elementary students relocated due to gas line strike

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Students at Siegrist Elementary School in Platte City were relocated to another school on Friday morning after a gas line was struck nearby.

A Platte County R-3 School District spokesperson said the students were relocated to Platte County Middle School and Platte County High School after city officials reported a gas line strike on Thomas Drive.

Staff from the elementary school were relocated to the Platte City YMCA.

The district says all students and staff are safe and there’s no need for parents to pick up students at this time.

“We will keep you updated throughout the day and let you know as soon as we have clearance to return,” the district said in a communication to parents. “Thank you for your understanding and cooperation as we prioritize the safety of our students and staff.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—