Platte County Sheriff Mark Owen announces retirement, won't run for reelection in 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Platte County Sheriff Mark Owen announced that he is retiring and will not run for reelection in 2024.

Owen plans to retire after his third term, which concludes on Jan. 1, 2025.

Owen has been with the Platte County Sheriff's Office for 44 years, first joining in 1979. He first stepped into the role of Platte County sheriff in 2012.

“Platte County is fortunate to have such a dedicated sheriff's department, staff, and great citizens," Owen said in a written statement. "I feel honored to have worked alongside the men and women of the Platte County Sheriff's Department, the local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, and the Platte County Prosecutor's Office."

Owen said he is proud of the partnerships he was a part of and the work they've done during his time as sheriff.

"To all the citizens of Platte County I want to say thank you for trusting me to be your Sheriff and electing me to help keep our county safe,” he said.

