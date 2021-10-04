Platte County Sheriff's Office investigates threat against middle school

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Platte County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a social media threat of a school shooting at Lakeview Middle School Sunday night around 6:30 p.m.

Investigators are speaking with the student involved as they work with Park Hill School District and the Platte County Juvenile Office, according to a Platte County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The sheriff’s office “does not believe there is any additional threat to the school or students,” and additional law enforcement officers will be present at school tomorrow.

Lakeview Middle School Principal Kirsten Clemons sent a message to families and staff Sunday.

"Several families notified us of a possible threat to our school posted on social media," Clemons wrote. "The Platte County Sheriff’s Department is investigating, and they tell us they are interviewing students and will ensure those students are not in school tomorrow. They will also increase their patrols in and around the school tomorrow as a precaution.

"We appreciate the quick work of the police to protect us, and we especially appreciate the students and families who reported this potential threat."

Platte County Sheriff Mark Owen also stressed the importance of safety in schools in the Platte County Sheriff's Office news release.

“The safety of our schools is one of the top priorities for the Sheriff’s Office,” Owen said in the release. “We are blessed to have a good working relationship with the Park Hill School District.

“Even though we don’t believe there is any further threat to the school, the Sheriff’s Office and the Park Hill School District are working together to ensure the safety of the schools, students and staff. The strong partnerships in Platte County between law enforcement agencies and school districts are the cornerstone of keeping our schools safe.”

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department also assisted in response to this incident.

