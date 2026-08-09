Pleasanton declares water emergency, mandates immediate conservation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city of Pleasanton, Kansas, has declared a water emergency and has mandated emergency conservation.

Saturday, the city council unanimously voted to approve the emergency declaration after failures in the water system that reduced redundancy and reliability.

The declaration mandates:



Outdoor water use is restricted. Watering for gardens, lawns, trees, shrubs, golf courses, playing fields is prohibited.

Filling or maintaining swimming pools or other recreational areas.

Washing of vehicles, boats, trailers or any exterior building or structure.

In a social media post, Mayor Matthew Young encouraged residents to do their part.

"So I'd urge everyone in Pleasanton to conserve as much water as possible as we endeavor to get our water system fixed and keep an eye out for city council as the governing body continues to try to work together to resolve this water issue as quickly as possible.”

