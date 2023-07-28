'Please tell me if this is true or not': Woman wins $100k on scratch-off ticket at Lee's Summit QuikTrip

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman says winning $100,000 from a scratch-off ticket she purchased from a Lee's Summit QuikTrip came at "just the right time," according to a press release.

The Missouri Lottery announced the winner on July 28, and said the winner became emotional after winning the large prize from a $20 ticket.

“I just walked into the QuikTrip, and I thought, ‘Well, I’m just going to buy a $20 ticket,’” the winner said in the press release. “I took it and went over to the side and scratched off the first number, and it said ‘SUPER,’ and I thought, ‘Oh, my goodness. Surely not!’”

The winner purchased a "Super Cash Bonanza" ticket at the 801 SE 291 Highway QuikTrip location. Upon playing the game, she uncovered the "SUPER" symbol, meaning she won all 25 prizes on the ticket.

She took the ticket to the clerk to verify she had actually won.

“I was about ready to cry, and I said, ‘Please tell me if this is true or not,’” the winner shared. “(The clerk) stuck it in the machine and, voila, I’d won $100,000!”

The winner said the prize is "kind of a cushion for us."

