Police: 4-year-old accidentally shot by sister in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 4-year-old girl was accidentally shot by her 5-year-old sister while the girls were playing together with another sister at a home in St. Louis on Saturday, authorities said.

Police said the girl was taken to a hospital in critical condition after the shooting in St. Louis' Carr Square neighborhood Saturday night.

At the time of the shooting, the 4-year-old was playing with her two older sisters in a room of the home. Detectives are investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

So far this year, nine children under the age of 17 have been shot and killed in St. Louis.