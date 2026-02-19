Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Police activity forces closure of several roads around downtown Kansas City, Missouri

KC SCOUT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several roads and interstates in the downtown Kansas City, Missouri, area were closed Thursday morning due to ongoing police activity.

Police were called around 9 a.m. to an area around Interstate 70 and Walnut Street

The activity has led to the closure of several roadways, including northbound Interstate 35 at Broadway, southbound I-35 at Paseo Boulevard, eastbound I-70 at the Heart of America Bridge, and southbound Heart of America Bridge.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

