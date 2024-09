KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are asking for the public's help to locate a missing woman.

Elina Shelton, 18, was last seen leaving a home in the 4600 block of North Forest Avenue about 3:30 p.m.

Police say she could be in the Leavenworth area and her family is concerned for her safety and well-being.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.

