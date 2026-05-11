Police safely locate 25-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, man

UPDATE, 7:40 p.m. | KCPD said the man was located and is safe.

EARLIER | Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 25-year-old man.

Francisco Maya was last seen around 2:17 p.m. on Monday, May 11, in the area of E. 4th Street and Forest Avenue in KCMO.

Police say Maya is in need of medical attention, and his family is concerned for his well-being.

Maya has brown hair and brown eyes.

No clothing description was available.

Anyone with information should call 911 or call the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.

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