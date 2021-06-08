Police identify man fatally shot by Jefferson City officer

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Police have identified a man shot and killed by Jefferson City officers near a shopping mall in the city and gave more details about what led to the shooting.

The shooting occurred just before 2 p.m. Monday near Capital Mall following a traffic stop of a sport utility vehicle on suspicion of having an expired registration, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

The patrol said the driver, later identified as Clay Willingham, 32, of Moberly, brandished a rifle when officers approached the passenger side of the SUV. Officers then fired their guns, hitting Willingham, who died at the scene, investigators said.

Neither the patrol, which is investigating the shooting, nor the Jefferson City Police Department have named the officers involved in the shooting.

