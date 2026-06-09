Police in Kansas City, Missouri, ask for help in locating missing girl, 12

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are asking for the public’s help in locating missing 12-year-old girl Kaliyah Turner-Hall.

Kaliyah was last seen around 8 p.m. on Monday, June 8, 2026, near the area of E. 52nd Street and Woodland Avenue.

Police say her family is concerned for her safety and well-being.

Kaliyah is described as a Black female, 5’1 tall, weighing 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing all black at the time she was last seen.

Anyone with information about Kaliyah’s whereabouts should call 911 or the KCPD Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5043.

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