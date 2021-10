KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Lee’s Summit are hoping to reconnect a lost vial of cremated remains to its owner.

The vial was found in the parking lot of a Lee’s Summit-area business recently.

A police spokesperson said officers believe someone dropped the vial as they were getting in or out of their car.

Anyone with information about the vial’s owner should call the Lee’s Summit Police Department at 816-969-1707.