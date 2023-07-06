Police investigate possible murder-suicide Thursday in Kansas City, North

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police say they are investigating the shooting deaths of two people found around 11 a.m. Thursday morning as a possible murder-suicide.

A Kansas City, Missouri, police spokesperson said neighbors around the 3700 block of N. College Avenue called police after hearing a loud noise in the driveway of a residence.

When first responders arrived, they two victims - a male and female - deceased in a vehicle outside of the residence.

While detectives continued their investigation Thursday afternoon, police said they are not seeking any suspects.

