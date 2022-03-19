Police issue Endangered Silver Alert for man missing from Chillicothe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chillicothe Police Department has issued an Endangered Silver Alert for an 81-year-old man who went missing from Chillicothe, Missouri.

Stanley Depee went missing March 18 at 7:30 p.m. from 1414 Clay Street. He left his home to drive to a house about one block away and never arrived.

Depee is diagnosed with dementia and did not have his medication on him at the time.

Depee is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 159 lbs and is a white male with gray hair and green eyes.

He was said to be wearing a black winter hat with ear flaps, a brown coat, a flannel shirt, blue jeans and black western boots.

Police say Depee's vehicle information is listed as a red and white 1994 Chevrolet Suburban with a Missouri license plate bearing 8WCT29. The vehicle does not have working headlights.

Anyone who sees Depee or may have information is asked to call 911 or contact the Chillicothe Police Department at 660-646-2121.