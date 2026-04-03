Kansas City, Missouri, police locate missing 25-year-old man

UPDATE, Friday | The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department reports Deon L. Bell Battles was safely located.

ORIGINAL REPORT, Thursday | The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a missing 25-year-old man.

Deon L. Bell Battles was last seen around 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of West 108th Street and State Line Road in Kansas City, Missouri.

Battles was wearing a black t-shirt with white lettering, black pants and a Kobe Bryant hat.

He has black hair and brown eyes, and he is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds, per KCPD.

His family is "concerned about his health and well-being."

If you see Battles, contact the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043 or call 911.

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