KCPD cancels Amber Alert after child found safe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police canceled an Amber Alert after the child was located safe.

An alert was issued earlier Wednesday morning after authorities were concerned for the welfare of a 9-month-old.

Police said the child's grandmother called as she was concerned her daughter, the mother of the child, may be endangering the child's life.

Officers responded to a disturbance call near 40th and Hedges and began investigating the possible endangerment of the child.

Shortly after, KCPD contacted the Missouri State Highway Patrol to issue an Amber Alert around 11:15 a.m.

By 12:45 p.m., police said the suspect vehicle and the mother were located in south Kansas City near the Ruskin area.

The woman said she had passed the child to another family member.

After detectives contacted that family member and confirmed the child was safe, KCPD asked to cancel the alert.

Police are continuing the investigation into the possible endangerment of the 9-month-old.

