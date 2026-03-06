Police identify man who died following shooting Thursday night in Blue Springs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 19-year-old man shot Thursday night off of Kingscross Road in Blue Springs has died from his injuries, police said Friday.

Shortly before 8 p.m., Blue Springs police were called to the 1000 block of SW Kingscross Road, where they discovered an adult male outside the residential neighborhood suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to an area hospital, where he later died.

The Blue Springs Police Department has identified the victim as Telly Magitt, 19.

Police are investigating the shooting as a possible homicide, but say it's still early in the investigation. They have not released any other details.

Anyone with information is urged to call the the police department at 816-228-0151 or the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

