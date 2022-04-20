Police ordered evacuation of US Capitol over aircraft threat

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Capitol Police ordered the evacuation of the Capitol complex Wednesday night, saying they were “tracking an aircraft that poses a probable threat.”

The alert was sent to congressional staffers Wednesday evening.

Police provided no additional information.

The U.S. Capitol Police later posted on social media saying that the Capitol "was evacuated out of an abundance of caution."

"There is no threat at the Capitol," the post said. "More details to come."

The Capitol was evacuated out of an abundance of caution this evening.



There is no threat at the Capitol.



More details to come. pic.twitter.com/7qqxqQyzlD — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) April 20, 2022

This is a developing story.