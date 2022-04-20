Watch
Police ordered evacuation of US Capitol over aircraft threat

Julio Cortez/AP
Fencing is placed around the exterior of the Capitol grounds, Thursday morning, Jan. 7, 2021 in Washington. The House and Senate certified the Democrat's electoral college win early Thursday after a violent throng of pro-Trump rioters spent hours Wednesday running rampant through the Capitol. A woman was fatally shot, windows were bashed and the mob forced shaken lawmakers and aides to flee the building, shielded by Capitol Police. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Posted at 5:50 PM, Apr 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-20 18:55:01-04

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Capitol Police ordered the evacuation of the Capitol complex Wednesday night, saying they were “tracking an aircraft that poses a probable threat.”

The alert was sent to congressional staffers Wednesday evening.

Police provided no additional information.

The U.S. Capitol Police later posted on social media saying that the Capitol "was evacuated out of an abundance of caution."

"There is no threat at the Capitol," the post said. "More details to come."

This is a developing story.

