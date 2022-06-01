Police respond to fatal shooting Wednesday in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to a fatal shooting Wednesday in Kansas City, Missouri.

KCPD officers responded shortly after noon to the reported shooting at 4551 Colonial Terrace, according to KCPD.

Upon arrival to the scene, police located a male victim who was pronounced dead.

A female victim received non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting as well, police say.

It is not yet confirmed whether there were any additional injuries in the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated as additional information is available.