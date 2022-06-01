Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police respond to fatal shooting Wednesday in Kansas City, Missouri

KCPD car
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSHB
Studying calls for service is one piece of the patrol staffing puzzle for KCPD.
KCPD car
Posted at 12:43 PM, Jun 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-01 13:52:47-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to a fatal shooting Wednesday in Kansas City, Missouri.

KCPD officers responded shortly after noon to the reported shooting at 4551 Colonial Terrace, according to KCPD.

Upon arrival to the scene, police located a male victim who was pronounced dead.

A female victim received non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting as well, police say.

It is not yet confirmed whether there were any additional injuries in the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated as additional information is available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock