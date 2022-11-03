Police say driver killed in late Wednesday crash in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person died late Wednesday night in a crash in Kansas City, Kansas.

A police spokesperson said officers were called to the crash in the 6700 block of Donahoo Road just before midnight Wednesday.

The first officers on the scene found a car that was down an embankment off the side of the road. Officers said the car was on fire.

Police say the sole occupant of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are still piecing together the details of the crash and are looking to the public for help. If you know anything, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

