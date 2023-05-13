Watch Now
Police search for missing 16-year-old girl last seen in Kansas City, Missouri

Posted at 5:45 AM, May 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-13 06:45:57-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a 16-year-old who was last seen Friday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.

16-year-old Lyric Crompton was last seen around 7:30 a.m. near Bannister Road and Hardy Avenue.

Police say Crompton needs medical care and daily medication.

She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and multi-colored Puma's.

Police say Crompton's family is concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information of Crompton's location is asked to call 911 or the KCPD Missing Person Section at 816-234-5043.

