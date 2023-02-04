Police shoot, kill man after responding to overdose call in KCK Friday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, shot and killed a man at around 6 p.m. on Friday.

Police said officers responded a home in the 5400 block of Haskell Avenue on a reported overdose.

Responding officers located a man and a woman suffering from overdoses in the home.

Emergency medical crews responded and began treating the man and woman.

At around the same time, officers spotted a man leaving the home on a bike.

Other officers in the area were alerted and police later located the man in the 5200 block of Georgia Avenue.

While police were trying to stop the man, an altercation ensued and the man was shot and killed. No officers were injured in the shooting.

Police said officers located a gun on the man.

