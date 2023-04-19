1 man dead in road-rage shooting in Oak Grove, Missouri; manhunt currently in effect for suspect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was shot to death in a road-rage shooting that had closed eastbound Interstate 70 in Oak Grove, Missouri.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Sergeant Andy Bell, something occurred between the occupants of two vehicles at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

One driver was shot while in the vehicle, but he managed to drive to a Petro Travel Center and drove into a parked tractor-trailer to call for help. Paramedics declared the man dead on the scene.

The other driver ran over a stop stick on the interstate and one tire was flattened, eventually driving off the road. The driver later ran out of the vehicle and fled the scene.

Police temporarily closed eastbound I-70 in search of the missing occupant, but they have since reopened the highway.

Troopers have set up a perimeter and a search is ongoing for the missing occupant.

—