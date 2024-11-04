Political volunteers feel ]momentum and enthusiasm ahead of Election Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Candidates on both sides of the state line are in the final political push before Election Day.

Volunteers on both sides of the aisle sense a momentum in the air for this year's election.

"Really it just takes a little bit of a push on our end and we can make a huge change," Johnson County Democrat volunteer Amelia Wiederaenders said.

Wiederaenders' weekends consist of knocking on doors and getting information out for Democratic candidates in Johnson County. She explained it's tiring work, but it's worth it to make an impact in the electoral process.

"I've been getting my steps in but I've also been sleeping really well," Wiederaender chuckled.

With people waiting hours in line to vote early, the volunteer coordinator with Johnson County Democrats explained there's a new-found enthusiasm in the community.

"We have easily doubled the amount of volunteers that we had in 2020," Jessican Perrson said.

Perrson helped coordinate the nearly 750 volunteers and a special appreciation event on Sunday night for their efforts this year.

"You're nowhere if you don't have those volunteers to propel those great candidates," Perrson said.

Over in neighboring Jackson County, Lucas Kunce made his final rounds on Sunday to get the vote out. The Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Missouri explained he's seen a change among voters that wasn't there in the last presidential election.

"A lot of people weren't paying attention or weren't getting invested and they've just seen kind of what's happened and they're ready to get involved," Kunce said.

Among those in attendance at Kunce's rally were two longtime Jackson County politicians, Representative Ingrid Burnett and Katheryn Shields. Representative Burnett explained a lot is at stake for the federal, state and local elections.

"This is exciting to see that there's this much enthusiasm for getting the vote out and feeling like we have a voice," Representative Burnett said.

Missouri Republicans also rallied this weekend in the few days before people head to the polls. Representative Mark Alford hosted a prayer rally on Saturday for Missouri Amendment 3.

"This is going to be the most consequential election of our lifetime and that's why we're doing this because so much is at stake right now," Representative Alford said.

Missouri Republicans will hold a campaign event on Monday at Lee's Summit Municipal Airport as part of their 'Get Out the Vote' tour. On the Kansas side, the GOP held its 'Run Right Bus Tour' over the weekend in Topeka, Overland Park and Bonner Springs.

With Election Day coming up quick on Tuesday, there's one thing both parties agree on.

"It's really important for everyone to vote," Kansas Democratic Party Chair Jeanna Repass said. "Whatever, whomever, just get out and vote."

