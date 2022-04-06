POLL: What is truly the best Reese's product?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — NCAA March Madness has officially ended with the University of Kansas Jayhawks winning the national title , but why should the bracket fun stop there?

What started off as a KSHB 41 office debate about which Reese's product is the best, has turned into a full on bracket.

Which Reese's candy will officially reign supreme? Will it be the original Reese's Peanut Butter Cup or will a surprise holiday candy win it all?

You get to decide!

The first round of 64 (yes, there are really 64 different Reese's candies) begins Wednesday and voting will close at 11:59 p.m. Sunday. On Monday, voting will open for the next round of 32, which will be open until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, April 13.

BRUSH UP ON YOUR REESE'S KNOWLEDGE

The round of 16 will then start Thursday, April 14 and go until 11:59 p.m. Sunday, April 17.

The eight finalists will then battle it out for one of the final four positions starting Monday, April 18 with voting ending Wednesday, April 20.

The top four candies will then fight for a spot in the championship match-up starting Thursday, April 21 and ending at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, April 24.

The championship round voting will then commence Monday, April 25 until 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 27 to decide once and for all what is the best Reese's candy.