Polling location in Linwood, KS, runs out of ballots; Clerk says more on the way

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Voters at a poling police in Linwood, Kansas, told KSHB 41 News there were not enough ballots Tuesday morning.

The Leavenworth County Election office says they did not order enough ballots for voters, and those hoping to cast their ballots waited more than an hour for ballots to arrive.

The election office says once they noticed the error, they printed 200 more ballots and were taking them to the Linwood location, which is about 45 minutes away.

The election office is working to print another 800 or so ballots and will work on getting additional ballots to the location.

We have a crew enroute, and are working to determine the number of registered voters at that location, exactly how many ballots were ordered and how many are needed.

We will update this story with additional information.

