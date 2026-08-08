Popular punk rock, funk band takes over West Bottoms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — New York-based band ESG took over Lemonade Park in the West Bottoms on Friday night, with the doors opening at 7 p.m.
The band, formed in 1978, is popular in the punk rock and funk music scene. ESG stands for emerald, sapphire and gold — with the "E" and "S" representing the birthstones of the band's co-founders.
KSHB 41 photographer Will Shaw sat down with the band ahead of the performance to talk about the origin of some of their biggest hits.
Renee Scroggins, band leader and co-founder of ESG, spoke about how one of the band's well-known songs came together.
"When I made 'Erase You,' it was at a point in time when I was sick of everybody sampling me. 'Erase You' is actually a sample of 'Dance,'" Scroggins said. "So, I sampled myself to come out with 'Erase You.' It's that and then of course we were talking about some relationships, so I was having fun with it but on the same hand making a point."
Watch the full interview in the video player below.
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