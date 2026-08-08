Popular punk rock, funk band takes over West Bottoms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — New York-based band ESG took over Lemonade Park in the West Bottoms on Friday night, with the doors opening at 7 p.m.

The band, formed in 1978, is popular in the punk rock and funk music scene. ESG stands for emerald, sapphire and gold — with the "E" and "S" representing the birthstones of the band's co-founders.

KSHB 41 photographer Will Shaw sat down with the band ahead of the performance to talk about the origin of some of their biggest hits.

Will Shaw/KSHB 41 New York-based band ESG spoke with KSHB 41 photographer Will Shaw.

Renee Scroggins, band leader and co-founder of ESG, spoke about how one of the band's well-known songs came together.

"When I made 'Erase You,' it was at a point in time when I was sick of everybody sampling me. 'Erase You' is actually a sample of 'Dance,'" Scroggins said. "So, I sampled myself to come out with 'Erase You.' It's that and then of course we were talking about some relationships, so I was having fun with it but on the same hand making a point."

Watch the full interview in the video player below.

Popular punk rock, funk music band takes over West Bottoms

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