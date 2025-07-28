Port KC commissioners approve $10 billion in taxable revenue bonds to pay for Northland data center project

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Port KC commissioners approved the authorization Monday of $10 billion in taxable revenue bonds to finance a massive data center in the Northland.

The development will be on the northeast corner of Interstate 435 and U.S. 169 Highway, according to a Port KC news release.

Plans call for Project Mica to have five hyper-scale data center buildings across about 500 acres.

The news release states one of the world's leading technology companies is behind the project.

Construction of the data center will be done in phases.

The first phase, which includes site preparation and the first data center, is expected to take 18 months.

Project Mica plans to pay for a workforce advancement program, including $1.5 million for the workforce development program at Smithville High School and $250,000 for the Northland Career Center, according to the news release.

It's anticipated that hundreds of construction workers will be needed to complete the project.

