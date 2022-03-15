Portion of I-435 near Renner Road in Lenexa to close for bridge demolition March 18-20

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Department of Transportation said in a social media post that a segment of Interstate 435 near Renner Road in Lenexa will be closed starting Friday until Monday morning due to a bridge demolition.

The existing Renner Road bridge that is over a part of I-435 is scheduled to be demolished over the weekend.

On Thursday at 8 a.m., the bridge will be closed to traffic, and then on Friday by 10 p.m. all of I-435 northbound and southbound lanes will be closed.

I-435 will reopen at 5 a.m. on Monday.

Detours will be marked and KDOT posted a list: