Portion of I-435 near Renner Road in Lenexa to close for bridge demolition March 18-20

Posted at 5:12 PM, Mar 15, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Department of Transportation said in a social media post that a segment of Interstate 435 near Renner Road in Lenexa will be closed starting Friday until Monday morning due to a bridge demolition.

The existing Renner Road bridge that is over a part of I-435 is scheduled to be demolished over the weekend.

On Thursday at 8 a.m., the bridge will be closed to traffic, and then on Friday by 10 p.m. all of I-435 northbound and southbound lanes will be closed.

I-435 will reopen at 5 a.m. on Monday.

Detours will be marked and KDOT posted a list:

  • Eastbound K-10: detour to NB I-35 to NB I-635 to WB I-70 to I-435
  • Westbound I-435: detour to WB K-10 to NB K-7 to EB I-70 to I-435
  • Eastbound I-70: detour to SB I-635 to SB I-35 to I-435
  • Westbound I-70: detour to SB K-7 to EB K-10 to I-435
