PortKC eyes partner to help clear brush, restore ecology under Town of Kansas Bridge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The primary pedestrian route connecting Kansas City, Missouri’s River Market to the riverfront could soon see a clean-up.

The route is made possible by the Town of Kansas Bridge, which allows pedestrians to cross over railroad tracks below.

But also below the bridge is overgrown brush and invasive honeysuckle.

On Monday, PortKC will review a $150,000 project that aims to clear the overgrowth, remove the honeysuckle and restore the ecology of the area.

PortKC says it received two similar bids to complete the work, which would begin this fall, with the contract including follow-up services through 2029.

“This brush cleanup is one of many steps towards the larger vision to reclaim this area for pedestrian recreation,” a PortKC agenda item reads.

