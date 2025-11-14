Possible measles exposure reported at Kansas City International Airport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Health officials in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating a possible measles exposure last week at Kansas City International Airport.

In a news release Friday, health officials said they were notified that a Kansas resident who tested positive for measles was at the airport from 2 a.m. to noon on Nov. 5 and from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. on Nov. 10.

“We want people to stay calm but stay aware,” Kansas City Health Department Director Dr. Marvia Jones said Friday. “Measles is highly contagious, but vaccination offers strong protection. If you haven’t received your MMR vaccine, now is the time to get it.”

Jones advised those who haven’t received the vaccine should avoid travel.

Any person who was at the airport during the time periods above could develop symptoms between Nov. 12 and Dec. 1. Measles symptoms generally include a rash within one to three weeks. Other symptoms include a high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes.

Additional information about measles is available on the health department’s website .

This is a developing story and may be updated.