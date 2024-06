KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Power outages started stacking up as thunderstorms rolled through the metro early Tuesday morning.

About 1:30 a.m. about 7,000 outages started popping up, mostly north of the metro.

At 4 a.m. 36,000 Evergy customers were without power.

At 5:30 a.m. Evergy reported 619 outages impacting 33,050 customers.

BPU reported 13 outages affecting 166 customers, and Independence Power and Light reported only 8 outages impacting 2,044 customers.