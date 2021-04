KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Storms rolling through the metro knocked out power to some Kansas City area residents Wednesday.

Evergy reported 37 outages affecting 2,731 customers mostly on the south side of the city before 6 a.m.

BPU also reported two outages affecting 49 customers.

Independence Power and Light only reported two outages, affecting two customers.

More thunderstorms are expected Wednesday afternoon and then again overnight.