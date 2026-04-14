About 50 homes damaged due to Monday's storms in Hillsdale Lake area in Miami County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A massive storm system blew into the Hillsdale Lake area Monday night in Miami County, Kansas, leaving homes and buildings destroyed, trees ruined and widespread power outages.

Miami County Undersheriff estimated '50 homes' were damaged due to storms near Hillsdale Lake

Miami County Undersheriff Matt Kelly told KSHB 41 News Reporter Isabella Ledonne at a news conference late Monday night that his department became aware of a severe weather warning in nearby Franklin County.

Kelly said the county's trained storm watchers, including Miami County Sheriff's Department deputies, began watching the sky and listening to any weather alerts.

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A deputy spotted rotation in the clouds just before 8:30 p.m., and the tornado touched down in the Hillsdale area.

The powerful winds wrecked houses, flipped over recreational vehicles, cars and trucks.

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Kelly said about 50 homes were damaged due to Monday's severe weather.

Kelly called the Hillsdale Lake community close-knit and said that almost immediately after the storm passed, people came outside to see how they could offer help.

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He said the Hillsdale Learning Center opened Monday night as a temporary shelter for people whose homes were destroyed or not livable.

The American Red Cross, along with other groups, will make sure people get fed and have a dry place to sleep.

In addition, emergency crews from Paola, Louisburg, the Kansas Highway Patrol, and Johnson County MED-ACT were at the scene Monday night, helping with searches and tending to anyone who needed help.

"It's been an amazing show of support," Kelly said.

People who do not live in the damaged area are urged to stay out because debris, including nails and wood, is still strewn across roadways.

Anyone who lives in the Hillsdale community and has questions about food, shelter, and what to do next can call the Miami County Sheriff's Department at 913-294-3232.

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