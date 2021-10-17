Prairie Village City Council to consider conversion therapy ban, mask mandate extension Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Come Monday night, Prairie Village City Council members will consider extending the city's mask mandate along with the possibility of adopting an ordinance that bans the use of conversion therapy on minors.

On Oct. 4, a committee in the council voted to pass an ordinance prohibiting mental health professionals from using conversion therapy.

Those who violate the order would face up to a $1,000 fine with no possibility of jail time.

Advocates for the LGBTQ community previously told KSHB 41 News that the therapy could be harmful to children.

“I believe with 100% of my being, this is torturing children,” said Brian Shapley with Equality Kansas. “There is zero evidence that there is any functionality to conversion therapy, and there’s lots of evidence that it's extremely destructive and harmful to children.”

Also on the agenda is discussing extending the city's current mask mandate.

The council voted on Sept. 20 to extend the mask mandate that was set to expire Sept. 30 to last through Oct. 31.

Everyone over the age of five is required to wear face coverings in indoor public spaces per the ordinance.

However, it includes exemptions for places of worship, businesses that require proof of vaccination for all establishment entrants, and schools and government facilities not owned by the City of Prairie Village.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. on Monday. The council is set to discuss the above issues and could vote to approve the ordinances.