Prairie Village moms raise money for teacher school supplies

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — Getting classrooms ready for the new school year can get pricey, and many teachers pay out of pocket for their own supplies.

That's one of the reasons two moms are stepping in to help teachers in their district.

Theresa Thornhill and Beth Kaeczewski are from Prairie Village. In an effort to offset some of the costs for teachers who work at Prairie, they've created a GoFundMe page with a goal of $5,000.

The money raised would give teachers an additional $200 to get the supplies they need, and provide each aide and special teacher $50.

"We know teachers don't make a lot of money and we wanted to do everything we could to make sure they didn't spend their own money to pay for these classrooms," Thornhill said. "So we just wanted to help."

"I think a lot of teachers work two to three jobs throughout the year just to make ends meet for their families, and they have kids that are going to college, and you know play sports and do all that," Karczewski said. "And they're spending all this time with our kids, helping our kids grow and learn. So I hate that they have to spend one penny out of their pocket."

So far, Thornhill and Kaeczewski have raised about $1,500.

Both Thornhill and Karczewski said they're not affiliated with the district. They said they saw a need and wanted to help.

—