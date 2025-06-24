Prairie Village resident sues city over plans to issue $30M in bonds to pay for new city hall

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Prairie Village resident is suing the city over its plans to issue $30 million in general obligation bonds to pay for a new city hall and to remodel the current city hall to house the police department.

Marc Vianello filed the civil suit June 19 in Johnson County District Court.

The city would build the new city hall on a former church site at 7820 Mission Road.

The renovations and expansions to the police department and municipal court would be done at the current city hall at 7700 Mission Road.

The suit claims the "Kansas Statutes and the Kansas Constitution provide citizens with protection against rogue city council members from funding their pet projects on the backs of taxpayers by obligating them to indebtedness for decades without a public vote."

The suit also states Kansas law specifically requires a majority of voters to approve bond issuance in excess of $100,000.

In addition, Vianello's suit states "On June 16, 2025, the Prairie Village City Council (the "City Council") voted to spend $30 million on a new City Hall to house 22 employees and to issue general obligation bonds to finance said project without a bond election vote of the people."

A city spokesperson said the city cannot comment on active litigation.

The city has a special tab on its website that provides information on the Municipal Complex Construction.

One of the frequently asked questions answered by the city on its website is why the city is not having a public vote on the project.

Here is the city's response on their website.

"This project, as it is proposed, requires no sales tax increase and no increase to the city’s mill levy. As designed, this project would be funded through the issuance of general obligation bonds to be paid through existing revenue streams. Public votes may only be held when required by Kansas law."

"In Prairie Village, general obligation debt for public improvements is issued without an election, as allowed by charter ordinance. This is typical among cities in Kansas. In recent years, this process was used for the purchase of streetlights, for street improvements and drainage projects, for Meadowbrook Park, and for the construction of the public works facility."

Vianello's suit also states a poll of 435 Prairie Village residents found little support for a bond issue without a vote.

"Prairie Village citizens of all stripes, from all walks of life, all age groups, and all political persuasions, overwhelmingly desire a vote on the City Council’s plans to issue $30 million in general obligation bonds and new taxes to pay for the lame-duck City Council’s pet project. 85% of the citizens polled want a vote on the project, only 6% did not want a vote, and 9% were not sure."

—