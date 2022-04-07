Prairie Village's Blue Moose closes, new restaurant opens

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Long-time Prairie Village restaurant Blue Moose Bar and Grill has officially closed its doors after nearly closing in 2020 , before then deciding to stay open instead.

Now, a new restaurant is opening in its place in Prairie Village Shops.

Gravity, a bar and cocktail restaurant serving American food dishes, will open in its place sometime in the spring this year.

“We are looking forward to a revitalized concept and remodel to serve the Prairie Village community. The Blue Moose had a long and successful run. However, everything must end," Ed Nelson, president of K.C. Hopps, the group managing the new restaurant, said in a release. "We are excited for the opportunity to bring Prairie Village a new and exciting concept.”

According to a release, the new restaurant will feature an "eclectic" beer menu, with a focus on local brewers, as well as wine and craft cocktails.

"The business is currently under construction and has aggressive plans to open late spring of 2022 at the height of patio season," the release said. "If you are interested in working with the opening Gravity team, email gravity@kchopps.com. The team is hiring full-time, part-time, hourly, and management positions."